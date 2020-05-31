U.S. CDC reports total of 1,761,503 coronavirus cases, 103,700 deaths

FILE PHOTO: As Phase One of reopening begins in Northern Virginia today, a waiter in a face mask to protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19) carries food to diners seated outdoors at a restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported a total 1,761,503 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 23,553 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 915 to 103,700.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on May 30 versus its previous report released on Saturday.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.