U.S. administers 115.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: Mary Lou Russler receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a community vaccination event in Martinsburg, West Virginia, U.S., March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 115,730,008 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 151,108,445 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 17, the agency had administered 113,037,627 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 147,590,615 doses.

The agency said 75,495,716 people had received at least one dose while 40,981,464 people were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

A total of 7,614,153 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.