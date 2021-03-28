U.S. administers 143 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: A nurse draws from a vial of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 143,462,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 180,646,465 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 27, the agency had administered 140,180,735 doses of the vaccines and distributed 180,644,125 doses. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta)

The agency said 93,631,163 people had received at least one dose while 51,593,564 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

A total of 7,715,923 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.