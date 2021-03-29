U.S. administers 145.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

A pedestrian walks past an ad encouraging those eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 145,812,835 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday morning and distributed 180,646,565 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 28, the agency had administered 143,462,691 doses of the vaccines and distributed 180,646,465 doses.

The agency said 95,015,762 people had received at least one dose while 52,614,231 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

A total of 7,718,036 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.