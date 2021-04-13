U.S. administers 192.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: Stanisha Land receives the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination shot at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., February 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 192,282,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 245,364,805 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

According to the tally posted on April 12, the agency had administered 189,692,045 doses of the vaccines and distributed 237,796,305 doses.

The agency said 122,295,530 people had received at least one dose, while 75,322,283 people are fully vaccinated, as of Tuesday.

A total of 7,767,308 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.