U.S. administers 247.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Registered pharmacist fills a dead volume syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., January 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 247,769,049 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 318,474,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

Those figures are up from the 246,780,203 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday out of 312,509,575 doses delivered.

The agency said 147,894,671 people had received at least one dose while 106,168,588 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

A total of 7,802,685 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.