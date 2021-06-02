U.S. administers 296.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Jane Hassebroek speaks with a healthcare professional after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 296,912,892 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 366,977,535 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Those figures are up from the 296,404,240 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by June 1 out of 366,317,045 doses delivered.

The agency said 168,734,435 people had received at least one dose, while 136,155,250 people had been fully vaccinated.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.