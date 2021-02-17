U.S. administers 56.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: A man receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at the LA Mission homeless shelter on Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 56,281,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday morning and delivered 72,423,125 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Feb. 16, the agency had administered 55,220,364 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 71,657,975 doses.

The agency said 40,268,009 people had received one or more doses while 15,471,536 people have got the second dose as of Wednesday.

A total of 6,070,341 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.