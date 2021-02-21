U.S. administers 63.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: A man receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at the LA Mission homeless shelter on Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 63,090,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and delivered 75,204,965 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Feb. 20, the agency had administered 61,289,500 doses of the vaccines and distributed 79,128,495 doses.

The agency said 43,628,092 people had received one or more doses while 18,865,319 people have received a second dose as of Sunday.

A total of 6,519,848 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.