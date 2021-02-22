U.S. administers 64.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Enrique Ramezi, 56, receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at the LA Mission homeless shelter on Skid Row, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 64,177,474 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday morning and delivered 75,205,940 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Feb. 21, the agency had administered 63,090,634 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 75,204,965 doses.

The agency said 44,138,118 people had received one or more doses, while 19,438,495 people have got the second dose as of Monday.

A total of 6,579,236 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.