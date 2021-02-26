U.S. administers 70.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

People wait in line for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Willowbrook, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 70,454,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 94,300,910 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Feb. 25, the agency had administered 68,274,117 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 91,673,010 doses.

The agency said 47,184,199 people had received one or more doses while 22,613,359 people have got the second dose as of Friday.

A total of 6,933,071 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.