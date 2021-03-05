U.S. administers 85 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

A nun receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination drive for retired nuns at the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet independent living center in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 85,008,094 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday morning and delivered 114,133,115 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 4, the agency had administered 82,572,848 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 109,905,530 doses.

The agency said 55,547,697 people had received one or more doses, while 28,701,201 people have received the second dose as of Friday.

A total of 7,306,425 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.