U.S. administers 92.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: People arrive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations, at East Valley Community Health Center in La Puente, California, U.S., March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 92,089,852 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday morning and delivered 116,378,615 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 7, the agency had administered 90,351,750 doses of the vaccines and delivered 116,363,405 doses.

The agency said 60,005,231 people have received one or more doses, while 31,285,186 people have received the second dose as of Monday.

A total of 7,405,816 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.