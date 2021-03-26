U.S. administers nearly 137 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

Nick Stein, 39, receives a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 136,684,688 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 177,501,775 doses in the country as of Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 25, the agency had administered 133,305,295 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 173,525,335 doses.

The agency said 89,559,225 people have received at least one dose, while 48,695,172 people were fully vaccinated as of Friday.

A total of 7,699,428 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.