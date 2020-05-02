U.S. CDC reports 1,092,815 coronavirus cases, 64,283 deaths

FILE PHOTO: Emergency Medical Technicians load a patient into an ambulance outside the Elmhurst Hospital Center, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported there were 1,092,815 cases of the new coronavirus as of Friday, an increase of 30,369 from a day earlier, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,877 to 64,283.

The CDC's tally of cases bit.ly/348yQ0J of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, was effective as of 4 p.m. ET on Friday and was released on Saturday.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

The tally reported over the weekend is preliminary and will be updated on Monday.