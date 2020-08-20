U.S. CDC reports 172,416 deaths from coronavirus

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,404 to 172,416 and reported 5,506,929 cases, an increase of 46,500 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 19 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/3ayq6Ei)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.