U.S. CDC reports 176,617 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 394 to 176,617 and reported 5,715,567 cases, an increase of 33,076 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 24 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/31sy2nG)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.