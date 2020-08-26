U.S. CDC reports 177,759 deaths from coronavirus

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said the number of deaths due to the coronavirus had risen by 1,142 to 177,759 and also reported 5,752,653 cases, an increase of 37,086 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 25 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/3hw8DyN)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.