U.S. CDC reports 188,688 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers place a stretcher inside an ambulance at Texas Children's Hospital as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spike in Houston, Texas, U.S., July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 175 to 188,688 and reported 6,287,362 cases, an increase of 26,146 cases from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Sept. 7 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/2GDSzxr)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.