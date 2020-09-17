U.S. CDC reports 196,277 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A parent and her child carry signs to protest the opening of schools, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 6,613,331 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 41,464 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,224 to 196,277.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, was as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 16 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/3c5y0Wz)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.