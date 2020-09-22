U.S. CDC reports 199,462 coronavirus deaths

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 6,825,697 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 39,345 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 438 to 199,462.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Sept. 21 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2FWikc8)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.