U.S. CDC reports 205,372 coronavirus deaths

FILE PHOTO: An Orion EMS employee wheels a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a stretcher in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 19, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 7,168,077 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 38,764 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 774 to 205,372.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Sept. 29, compared with its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/3kZDvsN)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.