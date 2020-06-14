U.S. CDC reports 2,063,812 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Emergency Medical Technicians load a patient into an ambulance outside the Elmhurst Hospital Center, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 2,063,812 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 25,468 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 646 to 115,271.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on June 13 versus its previous report on Saturday. (bit.ly/2UFX6DW)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.