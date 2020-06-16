U.S. CDC reports 2,104,346 coronavirus cases, 116,140 deaths

FILE PHOTO: An ambulance is seen backed up to a temporary morgue outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 2,104,346 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 18,577 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 496 to 116,140.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on June 15 versus its previous report released on Monday. (bit.ly/2BROCTB).

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.