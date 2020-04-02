U.S. CDC reports 213,144 coronavirus cases, 4,513 deaths

A Hospital worker waits for people wanting to be tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside a tent at Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens in New York City, New York, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stefan Jeremiah

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 213,144 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 27,043 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 910 to 4,513.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 1 compared to its count a day ago. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.