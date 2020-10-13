U.S. CDC reports 214,446 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, U.S. July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 7,787,548 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,614 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 338 to 214,446.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 12 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2SP2YJp)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.