U.S. CDC reports 215,194 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) leave with a patient at Hialeah Hospital where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Hialeah, Florida, U.S., July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 7.8 million cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 47,459 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 748 to 215,194.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 13 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2SP2YJp)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.