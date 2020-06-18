U.S. CDC reports 2,155,572 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: An ambulance is seen in a main highway, as Miami-Dade County eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 2,155,572 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,834 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 754 to 117,632.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 17 versus its previous report on Wednesday.(bit.ly/2BROCTB)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.