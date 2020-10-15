U.S. CDC reports 216,025 deaths from coronavirus

A doctor speaks on his phone outside the Emergency entrance to Maimonides Medical Center, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, U.S., October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 7,894,768 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 59,761 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 831 to 216,025.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 14 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/3j622Lw)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.