U.S. CDC reports 216,917 deaths from coronavirus

Medical personnel work inside a field hospital known as an Alternate Care Facility at the state fair ground as cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases spike in the state near Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., October 12, 2020. Wisconsin Department of Administration/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 7,958,254 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 63,486 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 892 to 216,917.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 15 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/3dz9fTp)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.