U.S. CDC reports 221,438 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, U.S. July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 8,312,667 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 63,656 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,076 to 221,438.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 21 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/3dQV9gb)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.