U.S. CDC reports 2,215,618 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Physician John Jones, D.O. finishes a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at One Medical in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S. June 17, 2020. One Medical employees receive testing every two weeks. REUTERS/Courtney Pedroza

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,215,618 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 32,218 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 690 to 119,055.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 19 compared with its previous report released on Friday.(bit.ly/30XDNtF)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.