U.S. CDC reports 2,248,029 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, U.S., May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 2,248,029 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 32,411 cases from its previous count and said that the number of deaths had risen by 560 to 119,615.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on June 20 versus its previous report on Saturday. (bit.ly/30XDNtF)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.