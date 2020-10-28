U.S. CDC reports 225,985 deaths from coronavirus

Nurses work at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test site at the University of Texas El Paso in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 8,752,794 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 72,183 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 901 to 225,985.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 27 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.