U.S. CDC reports 230,893 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers wearing powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) hoods process COVID-19 test samples at a drive-thru testing site operated by Avera Health inside the former Silverstar Car Wash, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 9,268,818 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 86,190 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 510 to 230,893.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 2, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. (bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.