U.S. CDC reports 2,336,615 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers coordinate testing as dozens of people wait in their cars at United Memorial Medical Center amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 2,336,615 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 34,313 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 784 to 121,117.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on June 23 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2BROCTB)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.