U.S. CDC reports 239,590 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Two of three refrigerated trailers, sent by the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA)to help with the rising number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fatalities, are seen parked at the rear of the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner in El Paso, Texas, U.S. November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Salgado

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 10,170,846 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 134,383 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,859 to 239,590.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 10, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. (bit.ly/3mA7Hfa)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.