U.S. CDC reports 246,232 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Bodies are moved to refrigerated trailers, deployed during a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) deaths, outside the County of El Paso Medical Examiners Office in El Paso, Texas, U.S. November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 11,136,253 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 151,855 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 762 to 246,232.

The CDC reported its tally of COVID-19 cases as of 4:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 16, compared with its previous report released a day earlier. (bit.ly/3nupR2j)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.