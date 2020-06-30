U.S. CDC reports 2,581,229 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers prepare to intubate a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 2,581,229 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 35,664 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 370 to 126,739.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 29 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/31sxbnj)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.