U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A health worker provides a COVID-19 test at a drive-through testing site, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 13,447,627 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 152,022 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,251 to 267,302.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 30 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.