Health News
April 4, 2020 / 4:27 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

U.S. CDC reports 277,205 coronavirus cases, 6,593 deaths

1 Min Read

People line up at a safe social distance outside the grocery store amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 277,205 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 37,926 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,150 to 6,593.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on April 3 compared to its count a day ago. (bit.ly/348yQ0J)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
