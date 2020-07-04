U.S. CDC reports 2,785,023 coronavirus cases, 129,397 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A San Diego County health nurse collects a sample from a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Diego, California, U.S., June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,785,023 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 52,492 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 749 to 129,397.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 3 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/31sxbnj)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.