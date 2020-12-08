U.S. CDC reports 282,785 deaths from coronavirus

A needle is filled from a phial of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Newcastle, Britain December 8, 2020. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 14,823,129 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 186,215 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,532 to 282,785.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 7 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.