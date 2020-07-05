U.S. CDC reports 2,841,906 coronavirus cases, 129,576 deaths

A large mask hangs on the face of a lion statue standing outside of the main branch of the New York Public Library in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 2,841,906 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 52,228 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 271 to 129,576.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on July 4 compared with its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/38rDity)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.