U.S. CDC reports 315,260 deaths from coronavirus

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 17,592,760 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 201,490 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,624 to 315,260.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 19 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/3m662x4)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.