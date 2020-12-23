U.S. CDC reports 318,569 total deaths from coronavirus

A boy wearing a Christmas hat pulls his face mask up as he goes through a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 17,974,303 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 183,927 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,725 to 318,569.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 21 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.