U.S. CDC reports 329,592 total deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A man is wheeled out of a hospital on a stretcher amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 329,592 total deaths from the new coronavirus, an increase of 4,496 from its previous count, and said the number of cases had risen by 339,235 to 18,730,806.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET Friday versus its previous report published on Dec. 24. bit.ly/2JkpCs bit.ly/2JkpCs3 The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.