U.S. CDC reports 3,483,832 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: New York City Police (NYPD) officers wake up a passenger on the subway, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 3,483,832 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 67,404 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 947 to 136,938.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 15 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/3h5KdLX)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.