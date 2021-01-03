U.S. CDC reports 349,246 total deaths from coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: People try to keep a social distance due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as they gather on the boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, U.S. January 2, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 349,246 deaths from the new coronavirus, a rise of 2,321 deaths from its previous count.

The agency said the number of cases had risen by 284,554 to 20,346,372.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 2 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/33mTSJz)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.