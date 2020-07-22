U.S. CDC reports 3,882,167 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: Dr Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), testifies during a U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee Hearing on the plan to research, manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, known as Operation Warp Speed on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C, U.S., July 2, 2020. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 3,882,167 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 63,028 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,047 to 141,677.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 21 versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/2SGLijD)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.